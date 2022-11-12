Six Kanungu civil servants remanded over forgery, fraud

Six secondary and tertiary institution teachers who were recently arrested over forging documents and fraudulently accessing government payroll were yesterday arraigned before the Kanungu grade one magistrate Mr Athanathious Mukobi and remanded.

According to prosecution, these officials acquired jobs using forged academic documents while others joined the service using fake appointment letters.

The six include the 44-year-old assistant instructor at Nyakatare technical institute, Grace Zawedde, Kayunga District agricultural boss, Alfred Mwesigye, 53, and Kambuga senior secondary school teacher Felix Okori, 39.

Others are Samson Kiseka, 30, Fred Ssenkayi, 32, and 41-year-old Happiness Byaruhanga happiness from Rukungiri District.

The suspects denied all the counts read to them through their lawyer Jonathan Bwagi and further applied for bail.

The state prosecution objected to the release of the suspects on bail saying they will interfere with ongoing investigations.