Six killed after taxi rams into family members waving at guest

A man checks out for potential survivors trapped in the ill-fated commuter taxi follwoing the accident along the Nebbi-Pakwach Highway on January 20, 2022. PHOTO/PATRICK OKABA

By  Patrick Okaba

What you need to know:

  • Road accidents claim hundreds of Ugandan lives annually, according to police reports.


At least six people, including five from one family, perished in a Thursday night road accident in Pakwach District as they reportedly waved at a family visitor they had escorted to board a taxi.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.