Six killed in Masindi accident

Six people have been confirmed dead and two others injured in an accident that happened Wednesday night.

The accident happened at around 10pm in Murchison Falls National Park, along the Masindi-Pakwach road in Masindi District.

The accident involved an Isuzu Truck that was ferrying people eight and construction materials headed for Pakwach from Kampala.

Six people including the driver died on the spot. The deceased persons have been identified as Vincent Odoch 29, the driver, Oscar Nyankoli 23, a resident of Lira District, Aron Akandwanaho 24, from Rukiiga District, Muhammed Swaleh 23, and Constance Bizimana 24. The sixth person is yet to be identified.

The two survivors, Emmanuel Muhuruzi and another one only identified as Otim were rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital in critical condition.

The deceased's bodies were taken to Masindi General Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, said Thursday that preliminary police investigations indicate that the vehicle developed a mechanical problem.

He explains that it took the police time to get information about the accident and possibly rescue the survivors because the accident happened inside the Murchison National Park.

"By the time our officers arrived at the accident scene, six people had lost their lives but managed to rescue two survivors and rushed them to the hospital for medical treatment," Mr Hakiza said.