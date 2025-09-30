Six lions escape Queen Elizabeth National Park, kill cows in Kasese

Authorities in western Uganda are searching for six lions that escaped from Queen Elizabeth National Park and have been terrorizing residents near the Mubuku Irrigation Scheme in Kasese District.

The big cats reportedly killed three cows and are believed to be hiding in bushes around the scheme, prompting fear among locals who now avoid tending to their gardens.

“Our team has been in the area tracking the lions to see whether they can return to the park or be chased back,” said Bashir Hangi, spokesperson for the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

He confirmed that UWA has already paid Shs3.5 million to affected residents as a form of compassion and is guiding them on how to file formal compensation claims.

The lions invaded the scheme in the early hours of September 26.

Eyewitness Abdul Tushabomwe recounted: “At first, we heard a very strange roar, which was frightening. I immediately woke up and wanted to go outside, but when I checked through the window, I saw lions. They attacked the cows in their kraal. Of course, I could not risk going out to rescue them; I helplessly watched as the lions killed them.”

Residents say they fear even stepping outside their homes, with crops and livestock at risk.

James Masereka, a local farmer, said, “We largely depend on our gardens for food, but now we even fear checking on our crops because of the lions, which we suspect are still within the bushes. We request the Uganda Wildlife Authority to help us move them back where they belong. Otherwise, we are not safe.”

Another affected resident, Rusanganwa, 60, appealed for government support, citing lost income from his cows: “I was depending on my cows and their products, like milk, which I sold for income. Now my animals have been killed by lions that earn the government money through tourism. I request that the government compensate me so that I can also survive.”

Police have warned residents to remain vigilant, particularly during early morning and evening hours, and to secure livestock at night.

“Someone walking alone can easily become prey to lions. That is why we caution people against moving alone not only in the early mornings or evenings, but also in isolated places at any time. For school-going children, our request to parents is that they escort them to school so that these wild animals do not harm them,” said SP Nelson Tumushime, Rwenzori East Regional Police spokesperson.

Authorities continue to monitor the area, urging residents to report any lion sightings to UWA or local security officials.