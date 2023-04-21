Six local leaders arrested over discussing Karamojong cattle raids

Police on Thursday blocked an emergency meeting to discuss the large-scale raids perpetrated by the Karamojong cattle rustlers against the population in Otuke and Alebtong districts.

The meeting scheduled to take place at Acan Pii Primary School, Otuke District, was convened by Lango district chairpersons and City Mayor Forum to find a holistic approach to the problem facing civilians.

Six participants, however, were arrested by police before the meeting could kick off on charges of inciting violence, while journalists were blocked from accessing the venue.

The suspects included; the Otuke LC5 chairman, Mr Francis Abola, Mr Lameck Ogwal (Otuke District speaker), Mr Francis Ogwang Abwang (Adwir LC3 chairman), Mr Francis Otyama (Olilim LC3 chairman), Mr Isaac Apenyo (Omoro LC3 chairman) and Mr David Ojom (the chairperson of Amugu Town Council).

They were detained for several hours at Otuke Central Police Station before they were released.

Earlier, police mounted several security checkpoints along major roads within Otuke.

Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said the meeting was blocked because it was illegal.

“The method of mobilisation for this meeting was not very formal. I was told security were supposed to be in for the meeting but we were not informed about it,” he said.

“You cannot invite a whole Regional Police Commander on Whatsapp. Now where does he make his reference of moving from his office to the meeting ground, because it’s supposed to be filed?”

Mr David Kenedy Odongo, the Alebtong District chairman, also the chairperson of Lango District Chairpersons and City Mayor Forum, said the meeting was aimed at discussing an urgent way forward against the repeated cattle raids within Otuke and some parts of Alebtong.

According to Mr Odongo, the fresh raids in Otuke and Alebtong districts by suspected Karamojong raiders if not addressed may escalate to other parts of Lango sub-region.