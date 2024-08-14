Six more bodies recovered as Kiteezi landfill collapse death toll reaches 30

At least six more bodies were retrieved on Wednesday, pushing the death toll from an August 10 garbage collapse at the Kiteezi dumpsite in Wakiso District to 30 so far, authorities said.

Speaking on day 5 of a continuing search operation, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said at least 120 displaced people are currently sheltered in a temporary tent at a nearby school with at least 39 persons reported missing.

“Out of the 39 [missing], 35 are community members or residents and four are garbage collectors who came from various places,” he said on Wednesday.

Authorities are expecting the causality toll to grow further with concerns over a looming humanitarian situation marked by lack of hygiene and sanitation essentials.

Preliminary police findings indicate that 33 homes are suspected to have been buried following the landslide at the landfill, according to Onyango.

“We are still verifying. The figure may go up or less,” he noted.

UPDATE: Six more bodies were recovered from garbage on Wednesday as the death toll from the Kiteezi landfill collapse climbed to at least 30. #MonitorUpdates 📹Michael Kakumirizi pic.twitter.com/IcATtB8KDk — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) August 14, 2024

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said 18 people had been rescued from the landfill since August 10.

"We're looking into plans of how we can resettle some of these affected people. We also have medium term plans of stabilizing the Kiteezi landfill so that another tragedy does not occur," she told journalists.

Government is also moving towards enforcing a measure that will require urban dwellers to sort garbage from their homesteads, before it is collected by trucks for transportation to dumpsites.

About the landfill