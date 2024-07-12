Six new charges slapped against former deputy RCC Burora

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has slapped six new charges against the embattled former Rubaga Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Herbert Anderson Burora.

In addition to the initial two charges of hate speech and malicious information, prosecution Friday added three charges on each count, totaling eight.

The accusations are contrary to the Computer Misuse Act.

Burora’s lawyers previously challenged the legality of the charge sheet which they said was defective, reasoning that it did not mention the exact words that were said to have degraded parliament Speaker Anita Among.

However, trial chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi overruled Burora's lawyers' submissions, maintaining that the charge sheet was not defective as it was prepared in accordance with Sections 85 and 88 of the Magistrate's Court Act (MCA)- thus ordering the state to amend the charge sheet to add words which constitute hate speech and malicious information.

Kayiizi also blamed Burora’s lawyers for using what he termed as “a wrong strategy” in holding the case which led to his long incarceration.

"I hold a view that the first priority of the defense legal team would have been to apply for bail for their client and then object to the legality of the charge sheet. This court cannot therefore be blamed for the continued incarceration of the accused person who has never applied for bail," Kayiizi held.

According to the amended charge sheet presented to court on Friday (for the offence of hate speech), prosecution states that between March 2024 and June 2024 in the areas of Kampala or thereabout- while using a computer via X handle “@HarderHB”, shared information that Among is a torturer, kidnapper, murderer and corrupt, which information is likely to ridicule or degrade or demean and promote hostility against the speaker.”

Burora denied the eight charges slapped against him.

Further, Burora through his lawyers, applied for bail reasoning that he is still presumed innocent until proven guilty, has substantial sureties, a fixed place of abode and charges against him being bailable.

He also cited a likelihood of delay in hearing the matter after the state indicated that investigations are still incomplete.

Prosecution led by Richard Birivubuka asked for two weeks to verify documents presented by the sureties, including the marriage certificate of Burora, company documents and local council letters.

Birivubuka explained that the two weeks would be enough as he has a busy schedule where he has to appear before a panel of justices in the International Crimes Division of the High Court next week.

However, Kayiizi declined to grant the two-week request after a spirited submission by the defence team led by lawyer Bernard Oundo on account that the state’s schedule can never be a limitation for the right to bail.