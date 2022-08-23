Six nominated for Law Society president race

Six candidates have been nominated to compete and fill the position of the president of the Uganda Law Society (ULS) for the year 2022/2023.

According to the chairperson of the Elections Committee of the Uganda Law Society, George Omunyokol, the nominated candidates are Karemire Mugagga Mukuve, Bernard Oundo, Diana Angwech, Shuaib Kubai Rayan Chemisto, Diana Ninsiima Kibuuka, and Olivia Kyarimpa Matovu.

Mr Oundo is currently the president of the East Africa Law Society, whose term is expiring in November this year.

The six nominated candidates are set to replace the outgoing president, Pheona Wall Nabasa, who has served for two years.

For the position of Vice President, Martin Asingwire Baryaruha, has since been declared unopposed since he was the only candidate who expressed interest in it. He will now replace Ms Angwech, who is eyeing the presidency.

The other candidates who have gone through the process unopposed include Mr Isaac Newton Kyagaba for the position of treasurer, and Jimmy Madira, as the representative council member for the northern region.

The other positions that are up for grabs are secretary, and three council members for regional representation of western, eastern, and central.

The roles of the president of the Uganda Law Society include; maintaining and improving the standards of conduct and learning of the legal profession; representing, protecting and assisting members of the legal profession and protecting and assisting members of the public in matters touching ancillary or incidental to the law.

The elections are slated for September 10 at the annual general meeting expected to be held at Imperial Resort Beach Hotel in Entebbe.

Diana Angwech

The outgoing vice president of the Uganda Law Society has promised to improve compliance in standards of practice through streamlining and automating procedures of issuing practising certificates. She has also promised to strengthen the online library to create case data bases for lawyers in line with technological development. Ms Angwech has also pledged to champion the amendment of the ULS Act to create an enabling environment, mentorship and induction of young lawyers into society to increase professionalism. She has also promised to create a members’ welfare policy to cater for members’ development and create platforms and open channels of communication with stakeholders to provide accountability and improvement in service delivery mechanisms.

Mukuve Karemire Mugagga

In his 14-page manifesto, Mukuve promises to partner with reputable private sector research and data firms to do periodic surveys on members, carry our research and analysis and produce reports.

He has also pledged to reform the corporate structure of the ULS to provide for a “members relations” directorate headed by a manager and assistants with proper corporate training in client relations and customer care management.

Other reforms he wants to implement if elected are; prompt publishing of ULS annual report, spending cap for administration expenses, approval of ULS budget prior to spending, and establishing a Finance Committee of the ULS to explore cost cutting and revenue streams.

Diana Ninsiima Kibuuka

Once elected as the next president of the lawyers, Kibuuka has promised to deliver a strong secretariat to serve the members’ needs and empower them to grow professionally and financially. Kibuuka, a partner with Mukumbya Musoke Advocates, has also promised to build strong membership through leveraging members’ leadership, experience, resources and influence to address members’ professional and welfare concerns. She boosts of vast experience in banking and finance, tax compliance, insolvency, non-government organisations, immigration and property conveyance.

Olivia Kyarimpa Matovu

In her four-point strategy, Matovu promises to build on the legacy of those who were there before them, strengthening their core mandate and creating new regional and international frontiers and opportunities for lawyers. She also promises to purpose a society that is focused on putting each lawyer, their aspirations, communities and country, at the centre.

Shuib K. Rayan Chemisto

Chemisto has promised to engage the Judiciary to create a conducive working environment where advocates are treated with respect. He has also promised to revive the practice of inviting advocates to the Bench (Judiciary) and also reviving the practice of standing over a case and inviting advocates to the chambers. Further in his manifesto, Chemisto has pledged to have quarterly engagements with the office of the Principal Judge and Chief Registrar on such incidences of disrespect in the Judiciary for constructive engagement with the respective judicial officer(s) and all judicial officers at large.

Bernard Oundo

If elected as the next president of the lawyers, Oundo has vowed to set up a task force to review legislation to identify, increase and ring-fence the work that is statutorily the preserve of advocates.

Also in his three-point programme, Oundo has promised to ensure that there are meaningful consequences for offenders through judicial and administrative measures

The outgoing East Africa Law Society president has also pledged to engage different stakeholders to implement and enforce the “hands off our legal work” plan.