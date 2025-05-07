Six NRM supporters detained after colleague's murder during village polls

Six supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) have been detained in Mayuge District, Eastern Uganda, following the murder of one of their colleagues during the party’s country-wide village polls.

The suspects are said to have beaten Peter Kaluya to death shortly after the poll results in Bulubude village in Malongo sub-county were announced on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Busoga East police spokesperson, Mr Michael Kafayo, said Kaluya was a supporter of Mr Isaac Isabirye, who was declared the winner of the party’s flag after the polls.

"We arrested six suspects who beat to death a supporter of the contending candidate in Mayuge District,'' Mr Kafayo said

According to police, a scuffle ensued after the suspects attempted to grab declaration forms from the party’s village registrar.

When Kaluya tried to intervene to stop them, he was beaten to death.

Mr Kafayo revealed that the suspects were detained on murder charges and will be arraigned in courts of law to answer for their actions.

Pockets of violence were recorded yesterday as the NRM party which has been in power for nearly four decades, started to choose its candidates for the 2026 polls. The party faithful lined up to choose their preferred candidates across the 72,000 NRM-gazetted polling centres countrywide.