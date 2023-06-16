Six OPM officials released after spending two nights in prison over Karamoja cash

Six senior staff working with the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) who were on Wednesday remanded to Luzira prison for alleged embezzlement of funds meant for Karamoja peace-building activities have been granted bail.

The six, who pleaded not guilty to the various corruption charges slapped against them are the first batch of government technocrats to be prosecuted by the Inspectorate of Government in regard to the mismanagement of relief items and funds meant for the vulnerable communities in Karamoja Sub-region.

The suspects include Mr Deogratious Masigazi, the undersecretary/head of department of Pacification and Development; Ms Barbra Asasira, the principal assistant secretary; Mr Joshua Abaho, the senior assistant secretary; Mr Emmy Tonny Ameny, the assistant commissioner of programmes; Mr Peter Amodoi, the programme officer; and Mr Samuel Ofungi, the senior assistant secretary.

The presiding Grade One Magistrate at the Anti-Corruption Court, Abert Asiimwe granted the accused bail after ordering each of them to deposit their passports and copies of land titles in court, in addition to desisting from frequenting their offices.

He also ordered all the suspects to deposit cash with the court for their bail.

Mr Masigazi deposited Shs20 million while his sureties were bonded at Shs100 million not cash, Ms Asasira deposited Shs10 million while Ameny deposited Shs7 million as his sureties were bonded at Shs40 million not cash.

Mr Amodoi deposited Shs4 million with court while his sureties were each bonded at Shs30 million not cash.

Mr Ofungi deposited Shs1 million while each of his sureties were bonded at Shs5 million not cash.

“The reason why I have ordered each accused person to pay different amounts is because of the variations of the offences committed since they face different offences as each has a different role they played,” Mr Asiimwe ruled.

A seventh, Mr Geofrey Sseremba, is yet to be arrested and did not appear in court.

The magistrate, however, ordered Sseremba who is the first suspect on the charge sheet to appear in court at the next mention of the case to take plea like his colleagues did, failure of which court will issue a warrant of arrest against him on July 26.



The suspects face up to 12 related corruption charges ranging from causing financial loss and abuse of office, to embezzlement.

In count one of causing financial loss, it is alleged that Mr Sseremba and Mr Masigazi, while performing their respective roles at OPM, approved more than Shs4b for several colleagues at the office without any proper work plan nor genuine activities to be carried out.

The offences were allegedly committed between February and June 2022.

Under count two of abuse of office, the duo is accused of arbitrarily approving a total cash payment of more than Shs4b to various staff without following guidelines during the same period.

According to the IGG, the acts were prejudicial to their employer, the government.

Meanwhile, Mr Abaho is accused of embezzlement of Shs2 billion. The ombudsman claims the money was advanced to Mr Abaho to coordinate various initiatives in Karamoja region. The IGG adds that Mr Abaho had access to the funds by virtue of his office.

Mr Abaho was also over a month ago charged over the alleged diversion of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja alongside Karamoja Affairs minister Mary Goretti Kitutu.

He also faces a separate charge of abuse of office of the said Shs2b.

In count five, Ms Asasira is charged with embezzlement of Shs522m, which money was allegedly advanced to her to coordinate various peace-building initiatives in Karamoja.

She also faces a separate charge of abuse of office over the same.

The IGG in count seven accuses Mr Amenyi of stealing Shs225m which was advanced to him to coordinate peace-building initiatives in Karamoja.

Meanwhile Mr Amodoi and Mr Ofungi are accused of embezzling Shs100m and Shs69m respectively meant to coordinate various peace-building initiatives in Karamoja.

The prosecution pointed out that Mr Ofungi, in particular, never conducted the said activities.

Three ministers have also been charged in regard to the mismanagement of the iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja.

These include Ms Kitutu, her deputy Agnes Nandutu and State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development Amos Lugoloobi.