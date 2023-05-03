Six people killed by mudslides in Kisoro

The LCI chairman for Bizi village in Chibumba parish Murora Sub County in Kisoro Mr Gaudiozi Ntibarikure district has lost three biological children that were killed by mudslides that destroyed his residence during the Tuesday night heavy downpour. The rain destroyed gardens besides claiming other lives in the area.

The Murora sub-county LCIII Mr Hadard Nkunzimana who doubles as the security chairperson for his sub-county identified the deceased biological children of Mr Ntibarikure as Gladiz Uwamariya 20, Glidas Mucunguzi in primary five, and Jason Tutizere p.7.

Mr Nkunzimana also said that others that died at the same residence of Mr Ntibarikure include his grandson Desire Tumuhimana p.2, and his shamba boy only identified as Junior, son to Mr Philip Nzabanita of the neighbouring village of Bukerahe.

“It was 3 am on Wednesday when the house of our LC1 chairman Mr Gaudiozi Ntibarikure collapsed after being hit by mudslides from the adjacent hills. This was during the heavy downpour that started at around 8 pm on Tuesday and stopped at around 5 am on Wednesday. Three biological children of our LCI chairman Mr Ntibarikure died on the spot together with one grandson and a shamba boy. Ms Hope Nyirabwenge, the wife of our LCI chairman Mr Ntibarikure survived with injuries and is currently admitted to Mutolere Hospital in Kisoro District. Our LCI chairman was not at home at the time of the incident because he was delayed at the nearby trading center,” the LCIII chairman for Murora sub county Mr Nkunzimana said.

He also noted that a senior six candidate, Nelson Kazungu, a 21-year-old resident of the same village and the son of Charles Sebasore died on the spot after being hit by mudslides as he fled their residential home.

“All the bodies of the deceased persons have been retrieved and burial arrangements are being made,” Mr Nkunzimana said adding that a pygmy woman identified as Provia Nyiranzara that was trapped by the mudslides was rescued alive by residents after she made an alarm.