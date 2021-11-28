Six police officers arrested over robbery in Sironko

Yahu

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika confirmed the arrest and identified the officers as D/ASP Gerald Sabiiti No.51086, PC Anthony Wanjala No.64627, D/C Jamada Wangiri No.68822, PPC Kamada Katende No.69001, PPC Fauhara Namwoyo No.55238 and C/DR Wycliffe Chepkwech, all attached to Sironko Central Police station.

Police in Sironko District in eastern Uganda are holding six officers on allegations of robbing a driver of Shs10 million and 122 cartons of wheat flour worth Shs7.5 million. 
 It’s alleged that the officers robbed Mr Ronald Sikoria, 30, a driver and a resident of Chepryayi village, Kwanyi sub-county in Kween District at Nakiwondwe cell, Budadiri town council in Sironko District on November 19, 2021. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.