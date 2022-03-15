Six Police posts in South Karamoja closed as rustlers intensify attacks

A young man herds cattle in the Karamoja Sub0region. Cattle rustlers have for over two decades disturbed or even killed locals in the Karamoja Sub-region. 

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The closed Police posts include Acerer, Singila, and Moroto Regional Police posts in Moroto district, Tokora Police post in Nakapiripirit, and Nyarikidi Police post in Napak district

Police authorities in South Karamoja have closed down six Police posts that were established to keep law and order in the area.

