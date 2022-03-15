Six Police posts in South Karamoja closed as rustlers intensify attacks

Police authorities in South Karamoja have closed down six Police posts that were established to keep law and order in the area.

The closure of the police posts follows continuous attacks by Karamojong cattle rustlers on the Police posts intending to steal guns.

The closed Police posts include; Acerer, Singila, and Moroto Regional Police posts in Moroto District, Tokora Police post in Nakapiripirit, and Nyarikidi Police post in Napak District.

Mr Micheal Longole, the Karamoja Regional Police spokesperson confirmed the closure of the police posts saying it was done after a security assessment.

He further noted that the areas where the police posts have been closed will be covered by operational Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) detachments and foot patrols.

"We regret any inconveniences caused but this was done to safeguard government guns. We have, however, improvised other measures to keep security in check and law and order,” he said.

The Karamojong cattle rustlers have held two successful attacks on police posts in the Karamoja region.

The first invasion happened last month when the rustlers attacked ASTU detach, an attack that left one police personnel dead.

The second incident took place on March 6, 2022, where 10 armed rustlers attacked Lopei Police post in Napak District and took off with two fully loaded guns.

However, the public has blamed the incidents on the laxity of security personnel.

Mr Mark Ngorok, a resident of Lopei Sub County said that instead of police closing the post, they would have added more personnel.