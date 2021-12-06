Six priests, three deacons ordained in South Ankole Diocese

The bishop of South Ankole Diocese Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe Sunday ordained 6 priests, 3 deacons and retired 3 priests during prayers held at St Mathews’ Cathedral Kyamate, Ntungamo Municipality.

Ordained priests are Rev Ariho Braver, Rev Mujuni Asaph, Rev Asingwire Mephibosheth, Rev Tumuhimbise Richard, Rev Arinaitwe Caleb and Rev Kamara Prosy while new deacons are Rev Eng Nkwatsibwe Aaron, Rev Ivan Tayebwa Gambanokora and Rev Katwiire Nekemia.

Those retired upon hitting the 65 age cap include Rukoni SS chaplain Rev Jonathan Tumwine, Kyamate Curate Rev Johnson Mutemba and Rev Canon John Katabarwa, the diocesan education secretary.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe advised the newly ordained priests to actively engage in poverty eradication projects at church and household levels.

“When people are poor, the church is also poor. Therefore intensify projects aimed at curbing poverty,” Bishop Ahimbisibwe urged.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe encouraged the priests to be selfless.

“Jesus told us to go and serve not to be a burden to the Christians. Go and proclaim peace, love and harmony,” Bishop Ahimbisibwe echoed.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe disclosed that Itojo Archdeaconry will soon annexed to to South Ankole diocese.

“We shall have 10 archdeaconries when we are celebrating Ten years of existence on February 20, 2022. The last meeting of the Provincial Standing committee assembly shall sit on December 16, 2021 to decide the fate of Itojo,” Bishop Ahimbisibwe said.

In his sermon, Rev Canon John Katabarwa, the diocesan education secretary warned priests against going off the track.

Rev Canon Katabarwa who led the retreat of ordained priests said: “ I urge all clerics to follow the footsteps of Simon Peter and serve people of God without any blemish if they are to remain relevant in their churches but when they misbehave the Bishop will denounce them and go home to be taken by world treasurers.”