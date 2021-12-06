Six priests, three deacons ordained in South Ankole Diocese

South Ankole Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe with new priests and Deacons  at St Mathews' Cathedra Kyamate on December 5. PHOTO/ELLY KATAHINGA

By  Elly Katahinga

  • Bishop Ahimbisibwe advised the newly ordained priests to actively engage in poverty eradication projects at church and household levels.

The bishop of South Ankole Diocese Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe Sunday ordained 6 priests, 3 deacons and retired 3 priests during prayers held at St Mathews’ Cathedral Kyamate, Ntungamo Municipality.

