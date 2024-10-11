Six remanded over illicit gold trade at Entebbe Airport

A joint operation by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Criminal Investigations Directorate, and Directorate of Public Prosecutions has led to the arrest and charging of six suspects for illegal dealing in minerals.

According to a statement by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit released on Friday, the suspects were apprehended on September 30, 2024, following a directive from President Museveni to investigate illegal dealings at the airport.

L- R: John Kennedy Mujjuzi, Ismail Bekalaze, Daniel Kananura, Richard Mpomba, Benon Muhwezi and Pascal Nkahirwa on 11.10.24. Photo | Paul Adude

The suspects, including businessmen and clearing agents, were identified as Kananura Daniel, Mpomba Richard, Muhwezi Benon, Nkahirwa Pascal, Mujuzi John Keneddy, and Bekalaze Ismail.

Upon arrest, the suspects were found with 11 plastic boxes containing 300 metal bars they claimed were gold and intended to use the same to defraud unsuspecting persons, especially investors and businessmen. However, forensic analysis by the Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines revealed the items were other minerals, not gold.