Six top OPM officials charged over procurement of substandard relief items

Six top officials from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) face several corruption charges in connection with the procurement of substandard relief items like mosquito nets, blankets, and tarpaulins among others.

However, out of the six indicted officials, three did not show up for plea taking before the Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday.

The trio who appeared were charged before being released on a cash bail of Shs50m plus being ordered to deposit land titles and passports in court.

They included; Mr Godfrey Kaima, 50, the Under Secretary and Accounting Officer, Mr Cyprian Dhikusooka, 49, the Principal Disaster Management Officer, and Mr Kizito Mugerwa, 41, the Procurement Officer.

Ms Rose Nakabugo, 50, Ag. Commissioner Disaster Preparedness & Management, Mr Daudi Bukomooko, 47, Principal Assistant Secretary, and Martin Odongo, 43, Disaster Management Officer, did not show up in court, prompting the trial judge to issue criminal summons against them.

According to the charge sheet presented before the court, under count one of abuse of office, it’s alleged that in the month of June this year, Mr Kaima, without a written contract and clearance from the Solicitor General, irregularly made payment worth Shs295m for blankets in favour of Emax Supplies & Logistics Ltd.

Under count two of abuse of office, Mr Kaima is further accused of having in the same month, without clearance or written contract from the Solicitor General, irregularly made payment worth Shs369m for tarpaulins in favour of Construction and Supply Ltd.

Under count three also of abuse of office, Mr Dhikusooka, Mr Kizito, and Mr Odongo are accused of having been appointed as members of Evaluation Committee, reported that Canaana Supply and Construction Ltd complied with submission of documents for the eligibility whereas no documents were filed to procure tarpaulins contrary to the PPDA laws.

Likewise, Ms Nakabugo and Mr Dhikusooka are accused of having been under the charge of corruption, made a requisition for the procurement of blankets, and neglected to provide a clear statement of requirements with specifications, a duty they were required to perform under the PPDA laws.

Mr Kaima is charged alone under the offense of causing financial loss, in which he is accused of omitting to deduct withholding tax totaling Shs164m while making payments for blankets, mosquito nets, and tarpaulins to Emax Supplies & Logistics, Canaan Supply and Construction, and Double Way General Supplies, having a reason that his acts would cause government a financial loss.

Still, under the charge of causing financial loss, Mr Dhikusooka is accused of having failed to effectively supervise the performance of a contract that resulted in the supply of substandard items which attracted payment of Shs112m, knowing that his omission would cause a financial loss to the government.

