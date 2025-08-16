Sizing up FDC’s plan to pull Uganda off the beaten track

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has set out an ambitious plan to address the infrastructure bottlenecks in the country despite investment of several borrowed funds across many decades. In its 2026-2031 manifesto, the party says Uganda cannot realise its full productive potential unless it is equipped with adequate facilitators. According to the Works and Transport ministry’s data, Uganda has a total road network of about 159,366km. Of this, 20,854km—or 13 percent of the total—are national roads; 38,603km—representing 24 percent—are district roads; 19,959km—or 13 percent—are urban roads, and 79,947km—representing 50 percent—are community access roads.

As of 2025, Uganda’s tarmacked road network is estimated to be around 6,287km, representing about 30 percent of the country’s national road network.

FDC plans to construct and tarmac up to 49 roads, bridges, and railway lines, totalling to close to 10,000km. “Clearly, the current government has failed to bring down the cost of construction and maintenance of roads, which remain the highest in the region. The current 6,338km of paved road representing about 30 percent of the total national road network, does not justify the huge amount invested in the improvement of the network in the last 40 years of the NRM[National Resistance Movement],” Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the FDC presidential flag bearer, said while launching the party manifesto on Wednesday.

Driving Uganda up the wall

FDC said with more than 70 percent of the working population in Uganda involved in agriculture, linking them to the market remains a big nightmare. “About 80 percent of these are earth, not all-weather roads and present access challenges particularly in the rainy season,” Mr Mafabi said, adding: “Safety on the roads has plummeted with a rise in crashes from 12,805 in 2018 to 20,394 in 2022. Sadly, recent reports show that a minimum of 14 deaths occur daily on Ugandan roads.” The FDC presidential flag-bearer wants to bring down the cost of road construction to a competitive level. The cost of tarmacking a kilometre of road in Uganda is currently estimated to be about Shs4.1 billion, which is significantly higher than the cost in neighbouring countries like Kenya and Tanzania.

Kenya spends about Shs1.6 billion, with Tanzania picking up a tab that totals Shs1.4 billion. Mr Mafabi wants to institute a policy where no road will be constructed, upgraded or rehabilitated without provision for underground delivery of other services like oil and gas, water, telecommunication, electricity, and cyber cables. The Government of Uganda (GoU) has been battling different utility providers who cut the roads immediately after they are constructed to lay utility lines like water pipes, communication lines, and others, thereby reducing the lifespan of the roads and increasing the costs of maintaining such roads. Special attention will be paid to the road network in the capital.

“We shall design and improve a robust Kampala Capital City public transport system to segregate vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian traffic, provide for the duelling of 64.6km of strategic roads, design the expansion and duelling of 520km of strategic roads and upgrade 120km ferry landings access roads to bituminous standards,” Mafabi said. The Budadiri West lawmaker added that his government will improve all river and swamp crossings. This will be pulled off by opening a special bridges department in the Works and Transport ministry. His government will upgrade 24 strategic roads, covering 1,577km from gravel to bituminous standard; upgrade trailhead roads into Bwindi National Park; rehabilitate nine roads, amounting to 999.4km of damaged paved roads; and construct 30 new bridges at strategic places across the country.

At a crossroads?

The Works and Transport ministry, in its annual report for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023/2024, said Uganda’s road network has tremendously expanded and improved. It noted that while at Independence in 1962, Uganda had only 844km of tarmac roads, the figure has since grown to more than 6,000km. The ministry says by the time Mr Museveni took over the government in 1986, the total kilometres of tarmacked road had only reached 1,000km, most of which were in a poor state. Between 1986 to date, the ruling NRM government has only added another 5,200km of the tarmacked roads. This means, on average, the GoU has been tarmacking 130km of roads per year across four decades. Elsewhere, Uganda still operates the old metre gauge railway system.

The FDC said there is no single economy that has grown without a robust rail transportation system. According to the party manifesto, there is a need to deliberately transfer cargo from the road to the rails to save the investment made on roads, reduce maintenance costs and also reduce the incidents of motor accidents. “To achieve this, we shall procure new cargo and passenger wagons as a strategy for travellers and entrepreneurs to embrace rail transport. We shall transfer up to 70 percent of the cargo from the roads to the rail, provide for the design of the underground and surface train transportation network and incrementally implement the design and extend rail services by constructing 1497.4km of railways,” Mr Mafabi said.

The FDC presidential flag-bearer also said his government will revive the Butiaba Port and its associated railway to boost the transportation of goods from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Sudan to the Port of Mombasa. The FDC government will also enhance transportation in the Rwenzori and Elgon sub-regions by providing cable cars. The FDC manifesto has also promised to give priority to water transport, which, it said provides the cheapest and most fuel-saving form of transport. Between 18 percent and 26 percent of Uganda’s surface area is covered by water bodies, including major lakes like Victoria, Albert, Kyoga, Edward, and George, as well as numerous smaller lakes, rivers, and swamps.

The manifesto states that while Uganda is endowed with numerous water bodies that are viable as transport routes, travel on the lakes and rivers is limited and, for the most part, unsafe. As such, FDC is committed to improving the quality of water vessels on all the waterways of the country. The FDC has vowed to “introduce safety beacons in all the major water transport bodies in the country, and improve coverage of the global system for mobile communications (GSM) signal on the lakes and provide for search and rescue centres,” the manifesto states. Continue below.

Flying without wings?

The party has also promised to reorganise the air transport in the country by upgrading the runways at Entebbe International Airport. It also intends to construct more international airports and increase Uganda Airlines’ fleet to serve both domestic and international markets. “Currently, the only international airport at Entebbe has failed to attain the level of a regional aviation hub, having no breakthrough in increased travellers and cargo going through it,” Mr Mafabi said. Data from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority shows Entebbe International Airport, which is entrusted to its care, has mustered an increase in the number of passengers transiting through the airport. For example, in 2024, the airport handled 2,243,104 international passengers, a 16 percent increase compared to 1,932,094 in 2023.

January 2025 saw the second-highest number of passengers ever recorded at the airport with 216,740, according to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority. While the FDC manifesto acknowledges the increase, the party stressed that more is needed to compete with other countries in the region and across the world. Mr Mafabi said this week that his government will upgrade Soroti airfield and Kasese aerodrome to alternative international airports. It will also pave with asphalt and reinforced concrete where applicable, runways of aerodromes at Pakuba, Kidepo, Moroto, Mbarara and Kanungu and increase the Uganda Airlines and Cargo fleets to open up new destinations “I will also expand the runway capacity of Entebbe airport to increase its capacity of handling more flights,” he said.

In information communication technology, the manifesto has made promises to revolutionise the sector by improving the infrastructure, reducing the cost of access to the internet, and bridging the digital divide. The manifesto said about 94 percent of Uganda’s households are not connected to the internet and that there are also disparities between the rural and urban population. For instance, 13 percent of the households in urban areas have a working internet connection compared to 3.2 percent in rural areas. Most households in urban areas use smartphones (31 percent) compared to rural areas (13 percent). Mr Mafabi said his government will reduce the cost of Internet bandwidth to lower the prices of Internet services from the current $35 (Shs123,885) to $25 (Shs88,490) per megabyte per second per month.

It also intends to expand infrastructure by extending high-speed Internet to all secondary schools and health centres. This will be achieved by “stimulat[ing] more competition among Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in order to lower the cost of services, promot[ing] affordable devices by waiving taxes on them and encouraging investment for their production in the country and explor[ing] new technologies such as 5G, quantum computing, Artificial Intelligence and setting up data centres in every city”. Mr Mafabi, an accountant, said fixing the economy of this country does not require guns, but someone who understands the dynamics of both local and global economies. Working both locally and internationally has, he added, made him the best fit among all the people vying for the seat of the presidency.

FDC’s promise

