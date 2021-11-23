Skills mismatch hampers vocational training - officials

Students at  Nakawa Vocational Training Institute in Kampala during a practical lesson in October 2019.  Photo | Rachel Mabala

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Officials say there is a mismatch between what is taught in vocational training institutions and what is required on the job market.

The Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) has revealed that the mismatch between what is taught in vocational training institutions and what is required on the job market is one of the main challenges hindering the growth of the sector in Uganda.

