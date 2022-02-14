Slain Jinja brothers were first attacked in December 2021

Two siblings, who were fatally shot by criminals on Saturday night, were first attacked in December last year, their brother has said.

Mr John Nkaabe, 35, and Mr Fred Bulago, 30, both operating Mobile Money businesses, were gunned down by unknown assailants in Wairaka Trading Centre, Kakira Town Council in Jinja District.

Mr Joel Nkaabe, a brother to the deceased pair February 14 told this publication that his brothers were first attacked in December 2021, but during that time, there was no gunfire involved.

“They only came and held them hostage before fleeing with Shs6m,” Mr Nkaabe said, adding that “on that particular day, the brothers thought they were simply dealing with petty thieves who only wanted money not their lives.”

“This time, they first shot my elder brother [Nkaabe], before shooting the younger one [Bulago] as he tried to get up. They then fled with Shs10m and two mobile phones,” Mr Nkaabe said.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson Mr James Mubi said the thugs were traveling in a numberless drone [vehicle].

However, multiple eyewitness accounts suggest that they were armed with two guns and are said to have first ordered the locals around to leave the area and when they resisted, one of them started shooting into the air.

Ms Florence Nalongo, an eyewitness, who vends cow hooves next to the scene, said the assailants first ordered her and others to leave before opening fire into the shop, killing their victims instantly.

According to Nalongo, Mr Nkaabe was the first to be shot.

“And then- Mr Bulago was gunned down as he was trying to run,” she noted.

Mr Nkaabe is survived by a wife and four children while Mr Bulago wasn’t married.