Slain Jinja brothers were first attacked in December 2021

Deceased John Nkaabe (L) and Fred Bulago. PHOTO/COURTESY

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula  &  ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

What you need to know:

  • Multiple eyewitnesses of the Saturday night incident suggest that the criminals were armed with at least two guns. 

Two siblings, who were fatally shot by criminals on Saturday night, were first attacked in December last year, their brother has said.

