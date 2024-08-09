Slain URA staff laid to rest

Former Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) staff member, the late John Bosco Ngorok, who was stabbed to death under unclear circumstances, was laid to rest on Wednesday, with relatives, family, and other mourners overwhelmed by grief.

The father of two, who was described as a hard worker and a devoted Christian who shared with the needy, was a good time manager and a gospel artiste. He was buried at his ancestral home in Kopedur Village, Nakapiripirit Town Council, Nakapiripirit District.

A Catholic priest, who is said to have been in the late Ngorok’s company at the time of his death, is being investigated by the police in connection with the death.

At the burial, Mr Joseph Esasu, who represented the URA Commissioner for Domestic Taxes, praised Ngorok as a diligent time manager who, beyond his professional duties, devoted his life to prayer.

Mr Esasu urged the community not to seek revenge for Ngorok’s death but to trust the investigative authorities to carry out their work and ensure that justice is served.

“We appeal to the government to expedite the investigations so that justice is served,” Mr Esasu said.

The late Ngorok joined URA in July 2022. His workmates were inconsolable.

Ms Evelyn Kansiime, one of his workmates, said Ngorok had a warm personality and cheered up those around him.

“He too was humorous. He cracked jokes with everyone at our station. His death is a big blow to the URA family,” she said.

The chairman of the staff council of URA, Mr David Kasoma, called for calm, saying investigating bodies would thoroughly investigate the matter.

Ngorok’s close friends pledged to cover the costs of recording the church songs he had composed.

“I am going to make sure all his songs that he has written are recorded and I will then send them to churches. He will be remembered through these songs,” Oyang Atanasii, one of the late Ngorok’s friends, said.

Ngorok’s music is well-documented on his YouTube channel.

Other guests at the burial include State minsiter for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Esther Anyakun, and Minister for Karamoja Affairs Peter Lokeris.

The area leaders asked URA to support Ngorok’s family since he was the breadwinner.

The late Ngorok died due to overbleeding after he was stabbed in the head, neck and other parts of the body.

Case

The police said John Bosco Ngorok of Entebbe International Airport revenue office was stabbed at Bugonga Junction at about 1am on Sunday in what at first appeared to be a freak accident.

Rev Fr Dominique Alinga was arrested to help police with investigation into the stabbing to death.