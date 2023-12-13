Sleeping police officer wakes up to missing gun

Police are investigating the circumstances under which an officer who was on duty lost a gun on Tuesday.



An AK47 rifle was stolen from Police Constable Musa Wambi, who is attached to Namusera Police Post in Wakiso District. Wambi was on duty with Sergeant Paddy Yafedi who was not armed at the time.



It is alleged that the two officers slept on the job and by the time they woke up, the rifle was missing.



According to police findings, the two officers were in charge of the security of the post with four guns, three being kept in the armory and one rifle was in possession of Wambi.



Sergeant Yafedi later woke up only to find out that one gun was missing.



Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said the two officers have been arrested for losing the gun under what he termed as unclear circumstances.



"We have arrested the two police officers who were on duty and transferred then to Wakiso Divisional Police Headquarters where they are being detained because they could not give a convincing accountability,” he said.



The case of theft of a gun was registered at Wakiso Police Station vide CRB1324/2023 as investigations into the matter continue.



Police, have however noted that the Namusera police post is located in a place where there are direct cameras and there was no evidence captured at the crime scene.



Security personnel have always lost their guns to criminal minded people in both explained circumstances like physical attack on police stations or for personal benefits.



According to Police Crime annual report 2022, a total of 32 notable incidences of attack on security personnel with the intent of stealing and robbing guns were reported at different Police Stations countrywide.



As a result, a total of 38 guns with 705 live ammunitions were stolen/robbed from security personnel, out of which 30 guns and 545 ammunition were recovered.



[email protected]