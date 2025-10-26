SMACK student drowns in school pool

A Senior Three student at St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) has died after drowning in the school’s swimming pool, sending shockwaves among students, teachers, and parents of one of Uganda’s top schools.

The student, identified as Peter Kirwana, allegedly drowned at around 5:40 pm on Friday while taking part in swimming lessons.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident, saying police had opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

“We are holding the school swimming coach on charges of rash and negligence to help us with the investigations,” Mr Owoyesigyire told Monitor.

According to police, Kirwana was seen struggling in the pool before the coach pulled him out, but he was already having difficulty breathing.

“He was rushed to Kisubi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” Mr Owoyesigyire added.

The body was later transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The incident marks the second –reported- drowning of a student in a school swimming pool since August, raising renewed concerns over safety measures in elite schools.

On August 3, Kevin Nsamba, a Senior Six student at Seeta High School, drowned during swimming practice at the school’s Mbalala Campus in Mukono District. The coach in that case was arrested and later released.

In a brief statement on Saturday, St Mary’s College Kisubi head teacher Brother Simeon Simon Mpanga confirmed the death but did not offer further details.

Kirwana was due to be buried on Sunday in Narozali, Masaka.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May Peter’s soul rest in peace,” Brother Mpanga said.

The news of Kirwana’s death triggered panic and anger among parents and alumni, many of whom demanded clarity on how a supervised swimming session turned fatal.

Swimming has become increasingly popular among Uganda’s elite schools over the past decade, prompting institutions to construct their own pools to reduce off-campus drownings in lakes and rivers.

However, experts have repeatedly warned that most schools lack certified lifeguards and safety protocols.