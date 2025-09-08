Small sugar millers petition Museveni over alleged sidelining

The leadership of Uganda’s small sugar factories has petitioned President Museveni, seeking his intervention over what they allege is their exclusion from the formation of the Uganda Sugar Industry Stakeholders Council. Operating under the umbrella of the Millers Association of Sugarcane (MAS), the group, in a letter dated August 25, claims that their members were sidelined in the nomination process for representatives to the Sugar Council.

“The exclusion of the Millers Association of Sugarcane nominees threatens the integrity, inclusivity, and effectiveness of the Sugar Industry Stakeholders Council, undermining Sections three (six) and (seven) of the Sugar Amendment Act, 2025, which provides for representation of millers from key sugarcane catchment and growing areas.

This decision risks marginalising a significant portion of millers, destabilising ongoing sector initiatives, and eroding confidence among investors, farmers, and stakeholders,” the petition reads in part. They further appeal: “We seek your [Mr Museveni’s] indulgence to revisit the Cabinet’s decision, with a view to ensuring equitable representation of all sugar millers on the Sugar Council.”

The Millers Association of Uganda comprises smaller sugar producers, including Kamuli Sugar, Mayuge Sugar, GM Sugar, HK Industries, Victoria Sugar, and Sezibwa Sugar. The association argues that with a combined processing capacity of 22,000 tonnes per day, representing over 40 percent of the nation’s milling capacity, they are significant players in the industry and deserve a seat at the table. The establishment of Uganda Sugar Industry Stakeholders Council marks a major milestone in regulating this critical sub-sector, intending to ensure transparency and effective governance.

Nomination of members

Following President Museveni’s assent to the Sugar Amendment Act, 2025, on May 30, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives issued a letter on June 16 requesting both the Millers Association of Uganda and the Uganda Sugar Manufacturers Association (USMA) to nominate three representatives each to the Council. While USMA, representing larger players like Kakira, Scoul, and Kinyara, complied, MAS states it also carried out internal consultations and submitted three qualified nominees on July 14.

“Millers Association of Uganda, in line with this directive, undertook comprehensive consultations with its members and submitted the nominations of three highly qualified representatives on July 14, demonstrating adherence to the statutory requirements and good governance, just like the Uganda Sugar Manufacturers Association,” the petition continues.

“But to our surprise and deep concern, subsequent Cabinet decisions appointed members without considering the nominees from the Millers Association of Uganda. Our representatives were completely excluded,” it adds. The Sugar Council was created following consensus among the government, sugar millers, and farmers to regulate the sector and address challenges. Mr George Bamwine, the spokesperson for the Millers Association of Uganda, expressed disappointment over the apparent disregard for their nominees, despite their involvement in the Council’s formulation process. Mr Julius Katerevu, the chairperson of the Greater Mukono Sugarcane Outgrowers Society and a farmer representative nominee, said representatives from MAS and the Busoga region have yet to be appointed due to internal disagreements.

However, Mr Katerevu added that during a meeting last Tuesday with the State Minister for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, Mr David Bahati, they were assured the matter would be resolved soon. “MAS is saying none of their members have been appointed, but the minister assured us that their representative is included,” Mr Katerevu said. He also pointed out that the Council’s formal launch is behind schedule, as it was originally expected to be operational by the end of August. When contacted, the Trade Ministry Spokesperson, Ms Hadija Nakakande downplayed the claims of exclusion, stating that the Council has not yet been constituted.



