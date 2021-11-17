Sobi arrested over village raid

A suspected killer and operative with the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) Paddy Sserunjogi, aka Sobi, has been arrested with 28 others over attempting to raid a village in Wakiso District.

Police say Sobi’s team forcefully fenced off four acres of land in a swamp in Nakuwadde Village near Kireka-Bbira.

Witnesses said Sobi and his team were riding in four mini buses and a truck containing eucalyptus poles, shovels and machetes. They were allegedly escorted by men in military uniform.

“The group camped in a church structure on arrival at 10am. When the owners of the land inquired about Sobi’s intent, he threatened that lives could be lost if he faced any antagonism,” one of the bibanja holders, Christopher Nuwagaba, said.

Residents gave a tip-off to Regional Police Commander Charles Nsaba who executed the arrest.

Kampala Police Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Oweyesigire confirmed the arrest.

“They were allegedly going to fence off someone’s land in Nakule-Wakiso. Locals informed the police that his land was attacked by goons and was already being fenced off. Police responded and arrested people, Sobi inclusive,” Mr Oweyesigire said.

Mr Abdu Nasser, another kibanja owner, said a one Alex, is responsible for bringing the group as he has on several occasions attempted to evict residents.

“But now that he is arrested, I think we will be able to get some peace,” Mr Nasser said.

Sobi is a former mugger, who once openly told the media that he killed people when he was still a thief. But he was later assimilated into the ISO by former director general Kaka Bagyenda.