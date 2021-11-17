Prime

Sobi arrested over village raid

Paddy Sserunjogi, alias Sobi. PHOTO/FILE 

By  JAMES KABENGWA

What you need to know:

  • Police say Sobi’s team forcefully fenced off four acres of land in a swamp in Nakuwadde Village near Kireka-Bbira.

A suspected killer and operative with the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) Paddy Sserunjogi, aka Sobi, has been arrested with 28 others over attempting to raid a village in Wakiso District.

