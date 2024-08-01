Social media a game-changer for start-up businesses – Asiimire

Ms Mackline Asiimire, the founder of MK Collections, credits social media as a game-changer for her business. With a strong online presence, she has been able to reach a vast audience and make her brand visible to the world.

The majority of her clients are now sourced from social media platforms, mostly Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), which is a testament to the power of digital marketing.

Through social media, Asiimire has been able to showcase her products (office dresses, party dresses, casual dresses and maternity dresses), share her story, and connect with customers, leading to a significant increase in brand awareness and sales.

“I contribute to the success of my business, but I think 90 per cent is really from social media. I get most of my clients from social media channels like Facebook by posting pictures of the new stock of the dresses I sell, and through that I have been able to build my brand to the outside world,” she says.

Asiimire is a multifaceted young leader who has made a mark in politics and entrepreneurship. She currently serves as the Secretary for Sports and Culture at the National Youth Council (NYC).

In addition to her political endeavours, having founded MK Collections and co-founded Kampala Mall (an online advertising platform), Asiimire is showcasing her innovative spirit and commitment to development.

She recalls feeling devastated after discovering she had to retake a course unit despite her efforts to appeal the decision through various channels during her tenure as Vice Guild President at MUBS. Unsuccessful in her attempts, she chose to focus on other pursuits to distract herself from the disappointment, marking the beginning of her entrepreneurial journey.

“After the release of 3rd year final results, I found that I had a retake. Having been a leader, I tried all means through different admins to get me on the graduation list until when one of the professors asked for sex and I decided to chill and retake my paper the following year. I was so depressed and wanted something to keep me busy,” she told the MTN Pulse.

Asiimire reveals that she was able to fund her startup using her own savings and leveraging her social connections and networks.

“My source of capital was my personal savings, social capital and using other people’s businesses to make money,” she says.

She has successfully leveraged social media platforms to build a loyal customer base for her clothing brand. The online presence has proven to be a game-changer, allowing her business to operate even when she's not physically present at the shop.

With her clients interacting and transacting online, Asimiire can efficiently balance her leadership responsibilities and entrepreneurial pursuits, ensuring that her business continues to thrive.

“Though I run it online, I have someone at the shop for those who prefer to come and choose physically. I'm able to attend to my clients wherever I am. This makes it easier and it gives me that kind of flexible working environment.”

Challenges

Asiimire told this publication that when she had just started her business, she was excited to connect with customers on Facebook, but she quickly realised that not everyone online was a genuine customer. Scammers began targeting her, trying to take advantage of her new venture which was a challenge towards her business.

“Some people are not genuine, they’re scammers but we’ve learnt their tricks and now you can tell when one tries to approach you,” she said.

Despite the challenges, she persevered and learned from the experiences.

To protect herself and her business, she has implemented a simple yet effective solution. She requires clients to pay upfront before delivering any items, ensuring she's not left with losses. Additionally, she has hired her own delivery person, giving her more control over the transaction process.

With these measures in place, Asiimire has been able to build a successful business while staying one step ahead of the scammers.