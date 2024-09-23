Socialite Don Nasser remanded over defilement of girl, 16

Kampala socialite Nasser Nduhukire, aka Don Nasser has been remanded to Luzira Prison on charges of aggravated trafficking in children and defilement of a 16-year-old girl.

The 38-year-old businessman and resident of Kito village, Kira Town Council, Wakiso District appeared at Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning alongside his co-accused, Promise Ateete, a 19-year-old personal assistant to Ntungamo Municipality MP, Yona Musinguzi and a resident of Nakawa División, Kampala.

Nduhukire who has been on the run for weeks was arrested over the weekends in Kenya where he had allegedly gone into hiding.

The state alleges that Nduhukire and Ateete between May 23, 2024 and May 27, 2024 between Acacia Avenue, Tagore Apartments, Mawanda road and Kito Zone, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, by means of fraud or abuse of power received or recruited or transported or harbored a 16-year-old girl for purposes of sexual exploitation.

Nduhukire has been separately charged with the offence of defilement.

“Count one of aggravated trafficking children carries a maximum sentence of death upon conviction. It therefore means this court has no jurisdiction to try you through the charge. It’s only triable by the High Court,” the magistrate, Ronald Kayiizi said before remanding the two to prison until October 8, 2024.

Earlier, police said in their report that Ateete befriended the victim, a resident of Naguru, Nakawa Division, Kampala through snapchat. The two would later meet physically at a bar in Kololo, Kampala on May 3, 2024 before she (Ateete) introduced the victim to Nduhukire. Nduhukire allegedly drove the two to his apartment and gave them cocaine. Ateete reportedly left Nduhukire's room before had had non-consensual sex with the victim several times.