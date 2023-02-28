Socialite Sipapa, wife sent to High Court for robbery trial

Kampala socialite Charles Olimu, alias Sipapa, and his wife Shamira Rukia Nakiyemba, were on Monday sent to the High Court to stand trial on charges of aggravated robbery and money laundering.

This was after the prosecution said they had completed investigating the case.

Presiding Makindye Chief Magistrate Esther Adikini further remanded Sipapa and Nakiyemba, pending trial.

“You are hereby committed to the High Court for trial at the next convenient session. Meanwhile, you are further remanded,” Ms Adikini said.

The prosecution in their summary of evidence presented to court state that they have gathered sufficient evidence to pin Sipapa and his wife in regards to the alleged robbery of $429.000 (about Shs1.6b) from Mr Jacob Arok Nul Mayendit, a South Sudanese businessman.

The state led by Mr Edward Muhumuza said they have evidence to prove that Sipapa, a businessman dealing in gold, cars, and promoter of musicians, and Nakiyemba, a designer, and others still at large on the night of August 29, 2022, at Bunga, Kawuku in Makindye Division engaged in money laundering.

The prosecution further alleges that the duo robbed a one Mul and Mary Ateng of $429.000 (about Shs1.6 billion), two mobile phones, an iphone, a 75-inch Samsung flat TV screen, and an apple MacBook, among others and immediately before or after using a substance on them, which rendered them unconscious.

During the subsequent investigations, detectives tracked down an iCloud signal from one of the alleged stolen iPhones that led them to the socialite’s home in Buwate, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

Charles Olimu, alias Sipapa

Occupants told detectives that the home belonged to Sipapa, who was not at home, and although a search was conducted in the presence of Nakiyimba, and exhibits of evidential material, allegedly stolen from the home of Mr Arok were recovered.

They include $70,000 (about Shs267m), four iPhones, three laptops, gold jewellery, an iPhone charger and a Mac pro charger.

Also recovered were two registration number plates, UBG 025B and UBA 023U.

According to the evidence on record, the accused on August 30, 2022, purchased a brand new air compressor that was being used to re-spray the jeep in their compound for purposes of concealing and disguising ownership and the true source of the car and this was done between September 1 and 3, 2022, a few days after the robbery.

It is prosecution evidence that after learning that they were wanted by the police, the two, with the intention of hiding and concealing the vehicles, plucked off stickers labelled Sipapa and handed over three vehicles, which included the Jeep, Land Rover and numberless Land Cruiser to one Elizabeth Kobusingye.

Among the pieces of evidence that the prosecution intends to rely on include a search certificate including exhibits recovered from their residence, a police form showing the peeling skin and for Mr Arok showing he was drowsy and mentally unstable, and a land sale agreement of the victims, among others.