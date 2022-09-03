Solar bag technology to provide safer water for people, says Janet

First Lady and Education Minister Janet Kataaha Museveni has said the new SAWA bag solar technology will provide access to safe and clean water for people at grass root levels.

“The SAWA bag water purification system’s unique product design utilizes a plastic formulation which harnesses ultra violet sunrays to penetrate the water thus deactivating dangerous pathogens,” Ms Museveni remarked while launching the 4life SAWA safe water for Uganda program at St Luke Church of Uganda primary school playgrounds in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso district on Friday.

About 5.6 million SAWA bags will be distributed to households in vulnerable communities, many of which have already accessed the technology.

“The SAWA bag technology comes to us when the need for accessibility to clean water would not be more pronounced,” Ms Museveni observed of the technology said to be environmental friendly.

The deputy head of mission at the Ugandan Danish Embassy Henrik Jespersen said SAWA bags and jerrycan provide clean water in hard to reach areas through a very stable and yet sophisticated technology.

“More than 50,000 SAWA bags have been distributed in Kyangwali, Bidi bidi and Adjumani refugee settlements. It has a unique business model which will allow the 4 solutions to fund their operations through carbon credits, allowing for sustainability” he noted.

Denmark recently provided a grant of Shs340 billion for a water treatment plant in Wakiso District together with National Water and Sewerage Cooperation.

“The Wakiso west water and sanitation project will provide clean and affordable water for households in Wakiso west- covering approximately one million people including 160,000 in informal settlements,” Mr Jespersen said.

With an investment portfolio of about Ssh22billion, the SAWA bag was invented five years ago in Adjumani District, according to the 4life Solutions Chief Executive Officer Jonas Pilgaard.

“Over 150,000 SAWAs have been implanted across East Africa in places where access to safe drinking water is a challenge,” he told Monitor.