Solar- powered water excites Rukungiri

Residents of Bwambara Sub-county in Rukungiri District have a reason to smile following the completion of a Shs221 million solar-powered water plant.

The plant that was commissioned on Saturday will benefit more than 40,000 people in 15 villages. It was built with funding from Kyehunde Child Development Centre and Compassion International to stop the challenges of water in the sub-county.

The project director at Kyehunde Child Development Centre, Mr Victor Bashaija, said the water scheme is meant to provide clean water for both animal and human consumption.

“We have extended water to all 15 villages in Bwambara. We also considered schools, health centres and homes for purposes of ensuring that people have access to clean and safe water,” he said.

Ms Vasita Twasiima, 85, a resident of Bwambara Parish, said the project has relieved her the burden of trekking long distances in search of clean and safe water.

“I used to walk a distance of more than 10km to fetch water from Muyanja stream. This daily exercise has been too tough for me and at times it could take me a day to walk from home to the stream and back. I am now happy and relieved from this burden since I now have a water tap stand near my home,” she said.

Ms Marabu Byamukama, 36, an expectant mother, said the commissioned project will save them from water-borne diseases.

“On behalf of my fellow mothers, I am so happy that we have also got a water project in our area. We have faced a lot of hardships when it comes to fetching water from the Muyanja stream. We could waste a lot of time and at times fail to prepare meals in time hence family breakups,” she said.

The chairperson of Muyanja Village, Mr Caleb Twebaze, said the commissioned project has given them a chance to taste safe and clean water.

“The only source of water in our area is the Muyanja stream, so getting clean water was a tug of war because wild animals use the same source of water and this greatly exposes our lives to water borne diseases,” he said.

The district chairperson, Mr Geoffrey Kyomukama, said Bwambara has been one of the most water stressed sub-counties in the area for a long time, and asked the locals to protect the water project from vandals.