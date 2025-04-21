Solar-powered water scheme relieves residents of stress

More than 1,000 residents of Kibasi Town Council in Kabarole District, who endured lengthy treks for clean water, are now relieved after the installation of a solar-powered water scheme. The Shs190m scheme was officially handed over to the community and local leaders for immediate use on Wednesday last week.

The scheme, located in Hakibale Village with an additional hand pump in Bulera Village, is expected to benefit approximately 1,100 residents. For years, Kabarole District has grappled with water accessibility issues in its sub-counties. In 2018, the district launched a 12-year WASH master plan, supported by the International Water and Sanitation Centre (IRC), to provide safe water to every village, requiring more than $24m in funding by 2030.

According to the Ministry of Water, Kabarole currently averages 77 percent access to safe water and that the district hosts 1,146 domestic water points, serving a population of 230,368, but 207 of these points have been non-functional for more than five years and have been abandoned.





Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, the Kabarole District chairperson, highlighted the extension of the newly-commissioned project as pivotal in achieving universal safe water access by 2030. He also underscored the national health risks posed by water-borne diseases, noting, “Approximately 80 percent of diseases in Uganda are water-borne, with rural communities often sharing water sources with animals, exacerbating these risks.”

Ms Victoria Businge Rusoke, the Kabarole District Woman MP and State minister for Local Government, said: “This water project exemplifies the positive impact of corporate entities within our communities," Minister Rusoke said, commending Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) for sponsoring the solar-powered scheme. She said the company made a significant contribution to vital water projects, aligning with the Government’s National Development Plan (NDP) III, which prioritises human capital development.

Mr Anthony Alozie, the supply chain director at UBL, noted that the company actively supports communities where it operates and markets its products. “Providing water to water-stressed communities is a vital part of our sustainability strategy,” he said.

Mr Christopher Bacwa, the chairman of the area’s water user committee, explained that, in a bid to ensure sustainability, the committee had agreed on a set of by-laws to guide usage. “As the water user committee, we agreed that each household contributes Shs2,000 per month for the sustainability of the water project. This fund will help us maintain the system, for instance, by repairing broken pipes. Any household that does not contribute will not benefit from the service,” he said.

Situation nationwide

According to the 2024 National Housing and Population Census report, 81.1 percent of households in Uganda have access to improved water sources for drinking, while 18.9 percent rely on unimproved sources.