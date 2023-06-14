Soldier, four civilians arrested over illegal possession of firearms

Police in Kisoro District are holding a UPDF soldier and four civilians after they were found in possession of an illegal firearm, several rounds of ammunition and other security equipment.

The police spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate, said Wednesday that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday at around 10.30 PM along Busamba road in Kisoro Municipality after a tipoff from suspicious locals.

“After receiving the information, a team of police officers led by D/sgt Lawrence Warugaba proceeded to the scene and found a Toyota Noah car parked along Busamba Road with about six occupants. Four were arrested and two took off,” he said.

The suspects in custody include; Bosco Mugisha, 51, John Ntaale, 25, Stanley Sekiranda, 32, and Elias Muheki, 30.

Mr Maate added that the suspects were found with three magazines loaded with 90 rounds of ammunition, a pair of UPDF uniforms, a UPDF warm suit, a GPS machine, a Binocular, and a screwdriver among others.

“After about 30 minutes, another suspect Trovice Mbazira (soldier) reported himself to police claiming ownership of the motor vehicle and some properties therein. He alleged that he had given it to his friend who is a driver at Cyanika border post in Kisoro whose names were yet to be established. He revealed that he had booked a hotel room in Kisoro Municipality and upon searching the room, police found an SMG rifle No. UPDF XK 576754 loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition,” Mr Maate said.

He said that Pte Mbazira is attached to the joint anti-terrorism task force police headquarters.