Soldier gets 51 years for killing mother, two sons

Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) solider has been sentenced to 51 years in jail after the Court Martial found him guilty of shooting three people to death on February 10, at Vanguard Sub-ward, Eastern Division in Gulu City, following a land dispute.

Lance Cpl Geoffrey Okello Onek of the UPDF 4th Division in Gulu decided to end the lives of Beatrice Ajok, 52, and her two sons; Dan Joachim Binyang, 18, and Owen Norman, 20, whom he accused of grazing goats on his land and causing destruction to his maize garden.

An eight-year-old girl was also injured during the shooting.

Following several court proceedings that lasted several months- delayed by the outbreak of Covid-19, the army court-martial sitting at the 4th Division headquarters in Gulu City on Friday sentenced the officer to 51 years in jail.

However, in his defence, the 33-year-old soldier denied any wrongdoing.

“My lord I did not participate in the alleged shooting because on the fateful day I was deployed to guard the order room under 4th Division,” he claimed.

Earlier, Onen had told the same court that since November 19, 2019, he had not had a good relationship with the family of Mr Patrick Okwera, because his children let goats destroy his garden.

“They assaulted me when I complained over the matter,” he claimed.

The officer added that he reported a case of assault against the family at Gulu Police Station but was not offered help.

Capt Augustine Tumwebaze, the state prosecutor, said court found the officer guilty and convicted him accordingly after the prosecution produced 14 witnesses.

Capt Tumwebaze said the court was mindful of the right to life and the ultimate protection of life as a cardinal obligation of the defence forces under the Constitution, which the convict being a member of the UPDF, ought to have protected and preserved but instead abused.

He added that prosecution had verified the weapon used in the gruesome killing, degree of injury or harm inflicted on the deceased persons and the parts of the victim’s body that were harmed.

“There is a need to give deterrent sentences to would-be offenders from copying selfish characters, abuse of authority and unlawful causing loss of life of innocent citizens as did the convict before this court,” Capt Tumwebaze said.

Col George Nambafu, the 4th division court martial chairman, said the convict will serve 50 years at Gulu Central Prison since he had already spent one year on remand.

While reading out the verdict, Col Nambafu said the court was mindful of convict’s deliberate causingof loss of life, mitigating factors adduced by the defence council and the period of the 11 months he spent on remand.

“If you are dissatisfied with this sentence you have a right to appeal to a higher court within 14 days from today,” Col Nambafu added.

The same court also sentenced to five years in jail Cpl Alex Cherotich of the 4th Division who was arrested in 2015 for the murder of one Angelo Wakunga Etino in Nebbi District.

Also Private Moses Ogwang was sentenced to four months in jail for failing to protect one magazine of bullets which was given to him.

Col Nambafu explained that Ogwang and Wakunga received light sentences because they did not waste the court’s time by pleading guilty.

In 2018, Lance Cpl Geoffrey Odaga shot dead three people at a local bar in Kabedo-Opong Trading Centre in Bardege Division, Gulu Municipality .

