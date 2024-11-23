Soldier jailed 52 years for losing gun in pub

The court martial sitting at fourth division barracks in Gulu City has sentenced a soldier to 52 years in imprison for losing his gun with 120 rounds of ammunition from a pub in Gulu City.

The court found Private Owen Okumu, 27, force number RA/270603, attached to the fourth infantry division, guilty of violating Chapter 330 of the UPDF Act.

Prosecution led by Captain Augustine Tumwebaze argued that on December 30, 2023, the convict armed with an SMG number 56-48000707 with 120 rounds of live ammunition while on patrol in Gulu City sneaked from his squad and entered Buganda Pub in Gulu City. Pubs are usually cozy and rustic.

‘’He got drunk and slept in the pub until at around 03:00 hours when he was traced and found sleeping with neither the gun nor the ammunition,’ Captain Tumwebaze told the court sitting at the fourth division barracks in Gulu City on November 22.

The prosecutor requested a stringent sentence for the convict noting that the gun and bullets have not yet been recovered to date.

‘’We pray for a stringent and deterrent sentence for the convict due to the gravity of the case. Since December 2023 to date,e the gun and the 120 bullets have never been recovered.’’ Prosecutor Augustine requested.

In his sentence, the Court Chairman Colonel Innocent Tukashaba said the court was convinced by the aggravating factors in the case fearing that the gun which has not been recovered could be used to commit grave atrocities.

He read out the sentence; “We are yet to know the atrocities this gun has caused and whether it was intentional. Court has decided to sentence you RA/270603 Pte Okumu Owen to 52 years in government prison.”

He will serve his sentence at Gulu Government Prison.

About Buganda Pub.

Located on Gulu City`s Main Street along the Gulu-Kampala Highway, Buganda Pub is one of the city's main and oldest hangout joints, drawing revelers from as far as the West Nile, Central Uganda, Kampala, Lango, and parts of East Acholi. It is also a renowned brothel.

Meanwhile, there was drama on Friday evening at the fourth infantry division as the court dismissed from the force with disgrace, Private Douglas Asio, 29, force number RA/269610 for absconding duties for over 18 months and returning after a pronouncement on salary enhancement.

The convict was disgracefully marched out of the barracks and outside the 4th Division Quarter Guard by hundreds of soldiers as they banged containers to symbolize dismissal with disgrace.

Court records state that in January 2023, the convict obtained compassionate leave for two weeks while at 409 Brigade Headquarters in Bondo in the Arua district but did not report back to his duty station.

He was then declared AWOL (Absent Without Official Leave) in October 2023, but he reported back some 18 months later on 23rd June 2024 when he heard about salary enhancement to soldiers.