Soldier, LC3 chairman remanded over stealing Shs1.5b cattle compensation funds

A Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier, a local council chairperson, and a businessman have been charged with stealing over Shs1.5 billion meant for cattle compensation program for more than 100 beneficiaries in Otuke District.

The suspects, identified as Jimmy Akasa Mokili, 43, a businessman from Barima Village in Agago District; Jaspher Okengo, 58, the LC3 Chairperson of Ogor sub-county; and Sgt Benz Amoni alias Bonny Okengo, 42, a UPDF soldier, were arrested by the State House Anticorruption Unit (SHACU) and police detectives from the CID headquarters in Kampala.

They appeared before Otuke Grade 1 Magistrate, Ms Irene Aber, where they were charged with theft and conspiracy to defraud beneficiaries of the cattle compensation programme.

According to the prosecution, the suspects exploited the registration and bank account opening process to obtain victims' banking details and manipulated these accounts to withdraw government compensation funds.

"Investigations reveal that the accused, together with others still at large, exploited the registration and bank account opening process to obtain victims' banking details. They then manipulated these accounts, withdrawing government compensation funds without the victims' knowledge, or in some cases, giving them only a fraction of the payout," the prosecutor told the court.

The charge sheet sampled five victims of the fraud, including Mr Richard Ogali, Ms Francesko Alor, Ms Hellen Rose Adongo, Mr Carlos Alor, and Ms Purency Ojede, who were allegedly defrauded of Shs8 million, Shs8 million, Shs7.9 million, Shs7.9 million, and Shs7.9 million, respectively.

The suspects were remanded until August 19, 2025. The government is undertaking a livestock compensation program in the Acholi, Lango, and Teso sub-regions to address losses incurred during the LRA rebel insurgency.

The program, launched in Soroti in 2023 by President Yoweri Museveni, aims to compensate cattle owners for livestock lost due to the conflict. The government allocated Shs 150 billion for cattle compensation in the 2025/2026 financial year, with each sub-region expected to receive Shs50 billion.



