Soldier named in Luweero murder plot

In yet another case of conspiracy to commit murder in Kasana Town, Luweero District, conflicting accounts have emerged after the arrest of two of suspects with locals claiming that competition for a woman’s affections is at the heart of the deadly affair.

Police had initially thought that the conspiracy was fuelled by a long-running business rivalry between the intended victim, Mr Moses Kizito, who owns MK Hardware Shop, and the prime suspect who operates a similar business next door.

But area residents believe that what started off as strained relations over a business rivalry was then complicated as both men reportedly started seeing the same woman.

Mr Badru Rajab Sseninde, a resident of Kavule Zone told Monitor that the said woman has been playing both men in a sordid love affair.

“We cannot rule out business rivalry… but we have also heard about their rivalry over a female lover many believe could be a [more] serious factor. I cannot reveal the identity of the woman, but the public knows about this rivalry,” he said yesterday.

However, Mr Kizito denies this has anything to do with love gone sour, insisting it is about the business.

“I have experienced a history of witch-hunting by that man who is a business competitor because we all deal in the hardware business. He at one time paid off the landlord to deny me space for the shop… But I constructed my own building for the business,” he said in an interview.

It is alleged that the suspects, currently in police custody, conspired to kill Mr Kizito, with the prime suspect (names withheld) allegedly hiring the services of a soldier attached to Makindye Military Barracks in Kampala to arrange the hit. Police records say Shs13 million was the asking fee for the killing, while other accounts say Shs33 million was agreed.

What police say

Savannah Regional Police spokesperson Sam Twineamazima on Saturday revealed that the suspects were detained on July 12 after a tip-off.

“The prime suspect gave authority to the other suspect to look for killers. The latter went to Makindye Barracks where he got in touch with one Afande Lukwago, who connected him to RA 261250 Private Abdul Atiti, a UPDF soldier attached to 16 Battalion Makindye to do the mission,” he said.

For some reason, Pte Atiti later decided to warn Mr Kizito about the plot. The intended victim notified Luweero District Police Commander Living Twezagye who arranged for crime intelligence officers to lay a trap, leading to the arrests.