Soldier on with Odinga’s fight, Museveni tells youth

President Museveni has called the youth to immortalise former Kenya prime minister Raila Odinga, and carry on with his struggle, which he shouldered to his death. In his speech read for him by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja during a memorial service for Odinga at All Saints’ Cathedral in Kampala City yesterday, Mr Museveni said they lost a brave freedom fighter and a Pan Africanist.

“We have lost a brave freedom fighter. I urge all the Pan Africanists, especially the young people, to immortalise the late Raila Odinga by carrying forward the struggle to which he dedicated his life and remained true [to it] until his last breath.

You should intensify the struggle for Africa unity in order to achieve the three goals of strategic security, prosperity and fraternity,” he said. Odinga died on October 15 in India. He was revered for fighting for democracy in Kenya despite facing numerous challenges. The Kenya government imprisoned him for nearly a decade on alleged capital offences. He was later freed and he fought on. Uganda Pan African Chapter organised the memorial service in Kampala City to remember him.

Mr Museveni said Odinga’s political movement was aimed at addressing people’s challenges. “He was able to endure numerous sacrifices and risks to his life and family because he was driven by strong convictions and the right principles in humanity. He was not seeking power for the sake of power, but to trigger unity within Kenya and African,” he said. But before Ms Nabbanja read Mr Museveni’s speech, several Ugandan Opposition leaders, who attended the service, said the things that Odinga fought against are being done by the leadership in Uganda.

The embattled president of Uganda Peoples Congress, Mr James Akena, said the situation in Uganda is giving him a lot of pain. “I am in deep pain of what transpired in Uganda’s politics. …In this election, UPC wanted to bring the message of hope to the people of Uganda. Ugandans need to be heard. So, to honour a great son of Africa in the name of Raila Odinga, we cannot be quiet where there is injustice. We cannot be quiet when things are going wrong,” he said.

Mr Akena wanted to stand for president under the UPC ticket, but his application was rejected by the Electoral Commission on grounds that court was yet to decide in the case where other party officials were battling for the party president. Mr Akena, however, accused the NRM government of being behind the plot to stop him from contesting. Mr Akena said they will memorise Odinga by fighting on for all citizens.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Norbert Mao called for compromise between different political parties just like Odinga did. “The other thing about Odinga is compromise. Many politicians take pride in saying, ‘I will not compromise’. ...but the most important thing is that you must have some objectives that you should achieve,” Mr Mao said. Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, who led the service, said politicians should emulate Odinga by advocating for reconciliation and peace.

AWARD

The late Raila Odinga from Kenya was awarded posthumously an award by the Pan African Uganda Chapter for his role and fight for Pan Africanism.



