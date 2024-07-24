Soldier, woman killed in Kyengera shooting

Two people died on Tuesday night in Buddo, Kyengera area in a shooting incident that took place at around 7.30pm.

Major Charles Kabona, the UPDF 1st Infantry Division spokesperson, said in a statement released on Wednesday that one of the victims has been identified as Nalumasi Erazara, are resident in the area, and another is an unidentified person who was wearing a UPDF uniform.

“The unidentified person wearing a UPDF uniform, was driving a Toyota Progress car with the license plate number UAK 375U when he was shot dead by yet-to-be-known assailants who were riding on a motorcycle,” he said.

Maj Kabona said the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) immediately rushed to the scene and managed the area as investigations commenced.

"We are working jointly with the police and other security agencies to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident," Major Kabona said. "The investigation is ongoing, and we request the public to provide any necessary information to the security agencies."

The motive behind the killing is still unknown, and the identities of the gunmen have not been revealed.