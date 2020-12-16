Soldiers beat Monitor journalist over photos

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

Tuesday morning at about 9:30am, as police deployed their officers at the precincts of Electoral Commission (EC), two pick-up trucks with soldiers from Military Police arrived at Wampewo Round about Police Post.

As I photographed the deployment as always during such situations, I was summoned by a soldier in the military pick-up to explain why I was photographing their vehicles instead of being at the Electoral Commission where National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, and Forum for Democratic Change’s Patrick Amuriat were expected.

Despite identifying myself as a journalist, the soldier instructed me to surrender my camera to him and show him the photographs I had taken. When he saw those of two military vehicles in the photos, I was bundled into the pick-up and taken to the EC gate where the other security personnel were.

After explaining to the colleagues my crime and showing them my identity card, my mobile phone was confiscated and I was questioned whether I had a voice recorder on me. A two-star police officer with the name Musani inscribed on his uniform, listened in to their conversation and advised them to let me delete the photos and release me, but the soldiers declined.

The one who arrested me kept saying he was taking me to Mbuya to explain why I photographed numberless security vehicles. As we drove to Mbuya, I was slapped by a soldier and driven to the UPDF fuel stations in Mbuya blindfolded using my own facemask amid interrogation of how long I have been a journalist, the number of children I have, my age, my marital status and my place of residence.

When we arrived, I was led into an office blindfolded where the same officer read my crime to the person whom he found in the office.

I heard the person reply that there was nothing criminal with the photos I had taken. He was advised to ask me to delete the photos, he takes photographs of me and releases me.

My arrester returned to the vehicle and started lecturing me how I should do my job to avoid problems in future.

He ordered one of his men to delete the photographs from my camera, and just to confirm I did not have any recorder, he ordered soldiers whom he had deployed to sandwich me in the vehicle, to search my bag.

When they landed on my new Parker Pen, the officer forcefully grabbed it, saying it was his property.

When asked yesterday whether they have given the army new instructions of how to deal with journalists, Lt Col Deo Akiiki, the deputy army spokesperson, said all deployments in Kampala were led by the police.

He told me to speak to police. When I asked Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, whether he was aware about such instructions, he referred me to the UPDF spokespersons since it was their officers who carried out the arrest.

Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the UPDF spokesperson, apologised for the incident, saying as a person who sits in the High Command of the UPDF, she has attended several meetings but never heard any instructions for any UPDF unit to carry out such acts.

“I have not heard about those kind of instructions. I do not know the source. I would have given a good comment if I was privy to those meetings. I do not know who is responsible,” she said.