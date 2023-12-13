Soldiers filmed torturing suspect arrested- UPDF

The Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) has confirmed the arrest of its soldiers who were filmed torturing a suspect in a video that has been making rounds on social media.

According to a statement issued by the UPDF Spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the incident occurred at a local UPDF detach in Lagot village, Mucwini Sub County, Kitgum District, where the victim was captured by the locals on allegations of stealing.

He noted that civilians declined to take the suspect to police and chose to carry out mob justice.

"The locals contacted the Resident District Commission (RDC) who discouraged them against mob justice. The LC3 chairman and GISO then chose to take the suspect to a local UPDF detach where the detach commander regrettably allowed this heinous act, without the knowledge of his unit commander," the UPDF statement reads in part.

"The soldiers have been arrested and a public trial is to be conducted to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done," it added.

Kulayigye condemned the soldiers' acts and emphasised that; "no one has a right to administer such punishment." Adding that such corporal punishment and any form of torture are unconstitutional in the laws of Uganda.

"The laws provide a clear procedure guiding the arrest/detention of suspects. We shall continue to ensure strict observance of the rule of law," UPDF observed.