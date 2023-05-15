Soldiers in Nakasongola student assault case remanded

Two Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldiers accused of the alleged brutal assault of a Senior One student at Nakasongola Army Secondary School have been remanded for two weeks

Corporal Jackson Bitaryebwa and Private Enoth Tindimwebwa both attached to Nakasongola Army SS as teachers appeared before the Nakasongola UPDF Disciplinary Court on Friday and denied the charges.

"They appeared before the disciplinary court which remanded them to Nakasongola Government Prison for two weeks as prosecution gathers more evidence to pin them," Capt Favourite Rugumayo, the Unit spokesperson said on Sunday.

Prosecution told the Unit Disciplinary Court that the two soldiers on April 25, 2023, assaulted a student identified as Andrew Kassita and caused bodily harm to him. They have been in detention since April 27.

Capt Rugumayo said that the injured student is now under the care of his parents after being discharged from Bombo Military Hospital where he had been admitted.

“The UPDF takes any mistake done by a single soldier seriously and this is the reason why the two teachers are before the Unit Disciplinary Court. The student has improved and reunited with the parents for the term one holiday,” he said.

Government declared corporal punishment illegal in Uganda but cases of learner assault by teachers keep surfacing in different schools in the Country.

In March 2023, Mutorole Primary School P3 pupil Dan Gasore reportedly died after he was allegedly beaten by runaway teacher Pascal Hakizimana.

