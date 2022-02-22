Somali national, policeman die in Kabale road accident

A Somali national died Monday after the fuel truck that he was driving lost control and overturned at Kabaraga hills in Kaharo Sub County, Kabale District at about 5am.

The deceased identified as Hire Ali Rage, was transporting fuel from Kenya to Kigali, Rwanda, according to Kigezi police spokesman, Mr Elly Maate.

Mr Maate said the deceased’s body was taken to Kabale hospital mortuary and the truck was towed to Kabale Police Station where the remaining fuel was transshipped onto another fuel tank under the supervision of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement team.

Relatedly, a policeman attached to the police mineral protection unit in Ntungamo District, died Monday night at Kaharo Village in Kaharo Sub County along the Kabale-Mbarara Road.

Didas Natwijuka, 36, was reportedly riding to work on a motorcycle when the accident occurred.

Mr Maate said that the cause of the accident was not clear although preliminary investigations show that it could have been due to bad weather that resulted into the slippery road and bad night vision.

He added that the police investigation would later establish whether the cause of the accident was a result of the poor mechanical condition of the motorcycle, which the deceased was riding.

The body of the deceased was taken to Kabale regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem after which it will be transported to the his ancestral home in Mwengura Village in Bushenyi District for burial.



