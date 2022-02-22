Somali national, policeman die in Kabale road accident

Some people looking at the wreckage of the ill-fated fuel tanker parked at Kabale police station on Tuesday morning. PHOTO | ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Relatedly, a policeman attached to the police mineral protection unit in Ntungamo District, died Monday night at Kaharo Village in Kaharo Sub County along the Kabale-Mbarara Road.

A Somali national died Monday after the fuel truck that he was driving lost control and overturned at Kabaraga hills in Kaharo Sub County, Kabale District at about 5am.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.