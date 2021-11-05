Somalia expels Ugandan diplomat 

Somalia has expelled Ugandan diplomat Simon Mulongo, the Deputy Head of the African Mission in Somalia (Amisom), for allegedly engaging in “incompatible” behaviour.

The country's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, in a letter copied to Amisom and the African Union Commission (AUC), declared the envoy persona non grata.

Somalia has now ordered Mulongo to leave the country within a week.

"(He is) ordered to leave the country within seven days for engaging in activities incompatible with Amisom’s mandate and Somalia’s security strategy," the letter says.