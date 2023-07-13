Sombre mood as Aponye is laid to rest

The mood was sombre as hundreds gathered at Kataburaza Cell, Muhanga Town Council in Rukiga District to bid farewell to businessman Apollo Nyegamehe, aka Aponye, yesterday.

Aponye, 66, died last week after a car in which he was travelling rammed into a stationary lorry on Mbarara-Kabale highway in Ntungamo District.

His burial ceremony began with a Requiem Mass that was presided over by the Kabale Vicar General Msgr Vianney Sunday amidst wails and sobs from mourners who included his family, friends, politicians and other dignitaries.

Throughout his homily, Msgr Sunday praised the late Aponye for his dedication to his Christian faith.

He said the late Aponye would be remembered for his generosity, citing his donations to charity and financing several church projects.

“He used his personal resources to build St Luke Parish Church Muhanga. He supported humanity and God’s work,” Msgr Sunday said.

He added that the late Aponye lived a humble life despite his status.

In a message delivered by the Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, President Museveni described Aponye as a hardworking and enterprising businessman who contributed enormously to the country’s growth through creating employment.

“On behalf of the NRM party, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members and the people of Kigezi region for this loss. I urge the bazukulu (grandchildren) to emulate the deceased,” the President said.

He said whereas there is a law to mitigate road accidents, the country continues to register increasing road accidents, especially caused by broken-down trucks parked by the roadside.

“President is concerned that the existing laws may not be sufficient to stop the road carnage in our country. Therefore, he has directed that the Attorney General will on Monday present to Cabinet the proposed guidelines to improve on the implementation of Section 58 of the Road Act, 2019, with a view to make it implementable,” Ms Alupo said.

The President said although Section 58 requires that any vehicle that breaks down on the road should be towed within two hours and drivers displaying visible reflectors, this has not been done.

The deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, said Aponye was his mentor.

“He told us that in case we get a tender to supply grain, we should go to him and he supplies to us as he patiently waited for payments. He has been a businessman who trusted in God because every time we would go for a business trip, he would pull out his rosary to pray for journey mercies and upon arrival, he would also pray, thanking God,” Mr Tayebwa said.

The State minister for Finance in- charge of General Duties, Mr Henry Musasizi, said Aponye contributed greatly to the economic development of Uganda.

Former prime minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda hailed Aponye for his efforts in turning maize into a significant export commodity.

Ms Evangelista Nyegamehe, the widow, recounted how her husband started from humble beginnings and grew his business empire.

She described the late Aponye as a loving and responsible husband and father.

“He married me when he was 16 years old. He had built his own house although it did not have windows, it’s where our first born was born. At that tender age, he was trusted by established businessmen who would supply him with goods on credit because he never had capital. After gaining wealth, he shared his riches with the public,” she said.

Selfless

Mr Harold Byamugisha, a son of Aponye, described him as a humble, selfless, and trustworthy person.

“I accept that a big gap has been left because of the death of our father but we shall do all it takes to ensure that his legacy lives forever,” Mr Byamugisha said.

Meanwhile, a man claiming to be Aponye’s son was whisked away as Aponye’s family eulogised the deceased.

The man, only identified as Kayumbu, claimed that he is a biological son of the deceased tycoon and it was his right to stand together with his ‘siblings’ as they mourned the businessman.

Kayumbu stood strategically in front of the main house and when the master of ceremonies invited the children of the deceased to come in front, he joined them.

“Where are you taking me, I am one of the deceased’s children and it’s my right to stand with my siblings to mourn our father,” Mr Kayumbu said as the security operatives whisked him away.

Who was Aponye?

Aponye was born on August 12, 1957 in Muhanga, present-day Rukiga District to the late Peter Turikyarukye and the late Solome Kibatenga.

Turikyarukye died before Aponye was born. He started his business journey at the age of 10, selling roasted groundnuts and maize in Muhanga Trading Centre.

At the age of 16, he was employed by businessman Jonathan Kirasha to transport goods to Rwanda. He later started his own business.

By 1978 he was a successful businessman.

In the 1980s, he ventured into the coffee business. He then established a business in Kampala, trading in cement.

In 1989, he formally registered a company called Aponye Uganda Ltd to deal in grain trading. He also dealt in cargo transportation and acquired a fleet of trailers in 1998.

He established a grain processing plant in Nalukolongo Kampala in 2005 , Kyazanga factory in 2010 and Mubende factory in 2015.