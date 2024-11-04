Some cartoons movies promote sexual immorality –Bishop Mwesigwa

Rt. Rev. Sheldon Mwesigwa, the Dean of the Anglican Church and Bishop of Ankole Diocese, has urged parents to scrutinise the cartoon content their children watch.

Speaking during a dedication service for Mbarara Junior School candidates in Ruharo, Mbarara City, Bishop Mwesigwa highlighted the alarming presence of sexual immorality, including homosexuality, in popular cartoons.

"These cartoons, often considered harmless, contain scenes and characters that promote unhealthy values," Bishop Mwesigwa cautioned. "As parents, it's your responsibility to ensure your children aren't exposed to this harmful content."

The Bishop shared a personal experience that sparked his concern. "My son, now in secondary school, confirmed that such content exists in cartoons. This woke me up to the reality that our children are being targeted."

Bishop Mwesigwa emphasised that parents should not rely solely on schools and house helps to monitor their children's viewing habits.

"You must take an active role in shaping your child's moral compass," he said.

Mr Duncan Keith Ayebare, Technical Advisor in the Ministry of Education and Sports, echoed the Bishop's concerns.

"We've discovered books promoting homosexuality in school libraries. It's a wake-up call for parents and educators to prioritise morality alongside academic excellence," he said

Mr Ayebare stressed that the young generation is vulnerable to harmful influences.

"We must work together to instil strong values, enabling them to navigate the challenges of the world," he noted.

Mbarara Junior School Headteacher, Mr Nathan Mugume, assured that the school prioritises Christian values and maintains close contact with parents.

"We're committed to grooming responsible individuals, and we encourage parents to do the same," he said.

With 279 pupils set to sit for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) from November 4th to 7th, the school is dedicated to providing a holistic education.

Experts weigh in

Child development experts agree that exposure to harmful content can have long-lasting effects on children's emotional and psychological well-being.