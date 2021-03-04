Some officers work only two hours, says police chief

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

The Chief of Joint Staff of Police has warned police bosses, including fellow directors against reporting late for duty, saying they work for only two hours a day and leave office early for their personal businesses.

In a message to all police commanders, Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba said they have noted that some police chiefs arrive at work late and leave early contrary to police standards.

“The UPF (Uganda Police Force) top management has noted with great concern that some directors, commissioners, unit commanders and staff officers come for duty late and leave early. Others stay in office for about two hours only per day. This is unacceptable,” Maj Gen Bakasumba’s letter reads in part.

“You are once again reminded that working hours are from 0830 to 1700 hours (8:30am-5pm) from Monday to Friday. PLEASE COMPLY,” he wrote.

Absenteeism in police attracts a punishment ranging from dismissal to communal labour.

Daily Monitor was unable to reach the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, for a comment yesterday about Maj Gen Bakasumba’s order.

Maj Gen Bakasumba’s warning comes days after the Director of Operations Edward Ochom issued an alert about the rising crime in different parts of the country after police commanders relaxed in enforcement of curfew regulations and patrolling the crime hotspots.

On Monday, Mr Enanga said police management were evaluating police operations to bring the crime rate down again.

Sources said police officers relaxed their vigilance after the government halted expenditure on allowances for lunch and fuel citing financial constraints occasioned by the lockdown.

Last year, the Ministry of Public Services ordered government agencies to reduce the number of staff working per day to 30 per cent to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The rest were to work from home.

The government has not yet revised the order, but some institutions have recalled all their staff to resume work to full capacity as it was the case before the pandemic.

Police code

Code 20 (b) in the Disciplinary Code of Conduct of the Police Act states that “a police officer is guilty of withdrawal from duty if he or she without reasonable excuse, is absent without leave from or is late for parade, court or any other duty.”

