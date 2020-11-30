Some security personnel working with Opposition - Minister

By AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA More by this Author

The Minister for Presidency, Ms Esther Mbayo, has revealed that some security personnel are working with the Opposition to undermine the government and possibly lead to its collapse.

Ms Mbayo said some security personnel, who she describes as unpatriotic, looked on as rioters looted and assaulted women wearing yellow, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) colour, following the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, on November 18 in Luuka District.

Mr Kyagulanyi’s arrest sparked off spontaneous public riots in various urban centres across the country, leading to death of more than 50 people while hundreds were injured and several others arrested as security agencies quelled the riots.

“It is an open secret that some security personnel are fighting this government from within. They have been compromised by the Opposition, but we are working around the clock to weed out those bad elements because we know them,” she said.

Ms Mbayo said if the government did not have a strong army, last week’s riots could have turned the “country upside down.”

The minister made the revelation while opening a two-day workshop on monitoring and evaluation of government projects in Masaka City last week.

She added that as government, they have information that ‘enemies of Uganda’ have trained some Opposition politicians in politics of malice, intrigue, blackmail and sabotage, which they are currently using to spoil the image of Uganda abroad. “The riots were an eye- opener to government and we are now ready to safeguard lives of Ugandans before and after elections,” Ms Mbayo said.

At the training, she directed all RDCs to stop allowing political rallies at district headquarters which also house RDC offices in most districts, saying this puts their lives at danger.

“Being the chairperson of the district security committee, you [RDC], have all the powers to direct where such rallies should take place, not at the district grounds,” she said.

Reacting to Minister Mbayo, the NUP vice president in-charge of central region, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, said Ugandans don’t need efforts of security agencies to work for the downfall of “a tired regime.”

“If there are individuals I would love to get in touch with so that we can share the faster possibilities of bringing this regime down, they are the security personnel, but in circumstances that they are working without our knowledge, we appreciate them because the transaction cost of keeping this regime in office for even an extra day is not sustainable and we can’t afford it,” he said in an interview.

Mr Mpuuga also said Ms Mbayo has no authority to order RDCs to regulate political rallies.

Additional reporting by Malik F. Jjingo