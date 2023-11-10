Son kills mother’s boyfriend over affair in garden 

Police in Kitgum District are hunting for a one Siliman Ochira for allegedly killing a 54-year-old man whom he accused of having an affair with his mother, police said Friday.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said Ben Ocakacon was killed after the suspect allegedly caught him having an affair with his mother in a potato garden near their home.

The October 31, 2023 murder is currently being investigated by the territorial police in Aswa East region and Kitgum District while the deceased’s body was conveyed to Kitgum General Hospital for post-mortem, and later handed over to the relatives for burial.

“The territorial police in Aswa East region and Kitgum district, have put up a serious manhunt for a one Ochira Siliman for the alleged murder by beating of Ben Ocakacon, a 54-year-old man friend to his mother and peasant of Jenga village, after he found him having an affair with his mother in a potato garden near their home,” Mr Enanga said Friday morning.

Ochira allegedly boxed and hit the victim repeatedly with a stick killing him instantly and thereafter, abandoned his body in the garden, witnesses told police.