SONA must speak to reality and Uganda that works for all

President Museveni, in power now for the 38th year, will this afternoon ascend the rostrum to deliver a State-of-the-Nation Address (SONA).

His in-tray will be full, if he engages with topline issues that a 2022 polling found to be of most concern for younger Ugandans: health, clean water supply and education.

That suggests little room for banter and no luxury for bluster, digression or distraction.

Nearly four decades at it means this is a walkover thing for the head of state. But longevity in power presents a risk for Mr Museveni to repeat himself, a potential turn-off for his audience.

SONA is not just a yearly ritual. It’s a constitutional command.

Article 101(1) of the Constitution provides that: “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament, deliver to Parliament an address on the state of the nation.”

Today’s address marks the start of the 4th Session of the 11th Parliament, indicating that we are closer to the next ballot.

Thus, it is imperative the President speaks broadly to the country’s preparations and specifically on the status of legislative reforms ordered by the Supreme Court to guarantee free, fair and credible elections.

Ugandans rightly expect in this SONA to hear a comprehensive account on the state of affairs in the different sectors; economic, political, social, and foreign.

Not rhetoric, but a reality check that reflects citizens’ lived experiences.

This is why we urge the political chief executive to offer an honest report card of his government’s performance over the past year against set targets, which our own reporting shows is mixed fortunes.

It is not that nothing is working. The fundamentals of state security are solid, with spare capacity leveraged to stabilise Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, while implementation of the Parish Development Model to alleviate poverty is in full throttle.

Several hundreds of kilometres of thoroughfares and streets have been paved upcountry and in selected municipalities since the President’s last State-of-the-Nation Address on June 7, 2023.

But key roads in Kampala, the capital city where about 70 percent of the country’s wealth is made, are so broken that travel is a nightmare where the pot-holes eat man hours and vehicle parts.

There is another ignominy. In Uganda’s history, this will be the first time that SONA is delivered to a House whose Speaker is internationally-sanctioned over corruption allegations related to her irregular receipt, and subsequent replacement, of iron sheets meant for vulnerable Karimojong.

Ms Anita Among has framed herself as a victim of pro-gay actors, yet her vitriol does not undo her receipt of iron sheets meant for non-homosexual and poorest of poor Ugandans.

The sabre-rattling by Kampala echoes revolutionary, patriotic and pan-African pushback to perceived interference by the West in our internal affairs, but it won’t end official graft that the Ombudsman last October reported to haemorrhage Shs9 trillion annually.

President Museveni at the 60th anniversary of the Uganda Martyrs on Monday, indicated that he would tackle the vice in his address today. It won’t be his first, likely not the last.

In reproducing in this edition notable quotes of his declared war on corruption, we provide the President a mirror and check-mate to see for himself whether his words are matched with actions (see page 8).

Therefore, this year’s State-of-the-Nation Address (SONA) must speak not to cherry-picked statistics, but the reality and a Uganda that works for all.