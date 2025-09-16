Sop using us to cause violence, NRM youths tell politicians

With only four months remaining for Uganda to hold its 2026 General Election, a group of youths from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) under their umbrella body of the Gen Z for Gen 7 has sounded a warning to political actors who reportedly use them to cause violence during the polls.

Led by their National Coordinator, Mr Israel Kyarisiima, the group told reporters in Kampala on Tuesday, September 16 that they will not accept being used by politicians to wreak havoc in society.

“Without peace, there is no business. Without stability, there is no service delivery. Without security, there is no future. Unfortunately, we have seen that some opposition actors seek to exploit young people for selfish political gains,” he said.

He added, “Without peace, there is no hustle. Our generation survives and prospers because Uganda is stable. Those promoting sectarianism and violent politics are not just threatening the elections; they are threatening our jobs, our creativity, and our future. We will not allow the future of Uganda's youth to be mortgaged by selfishness.”

The group officially unveiled its “Gen Z Peaceful Elections Drive” campaign, which they intend to use and make a nationwide call to action where they will engage schools, universities, boda-boda stages, digital platforms, and communities to champion peace during next year’s elections.

“Our goal is to remind every young Ugandan that peace is the most powerful tool we have to protect our opportunities and shape our future. As we prepare for the 2026 elections, we rally behind the leadership and vision of President Museveni because his ideology has proven that peace is the true driver of opportunity. For us, this is not just politics; it is about protecting our future,” he said.

On June 28, 2025, a flash mob of young Ugandans in NRM T-shirts tore through several city streets and attacked mobile money agents, shoppers, and passers-by during processions to celebrate the expression of interest by President Museveni to run for his seventh elective term in office.

Ahead of next year’s polls, the Electoral Commission is expected to nominate all the presidential aspirants between Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

So far, 20 presidential aspirants, including nine from political parties and 11 independents, had by Monday evening returned the nomination forms to the E for verification. Of these there is Mr Museveni of NRM, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu of the National Unity Platform, Jimmy Akena of the Uganda People’s Congress, among others.

The youths said that some opposition politicians use the period of the elections to achieve their personal interests by using them.

“They incite us into street battles, violence, and destruction, yet they have no solutions to our challenges. They do not offer us jobs. They do not offer us business capital, they do not build our schools or our hospitals. Instead, they want to use Gen Z as fuel for chaos while they sit back and benefit,” Mr Kyarisiima said.

This development comes barely a week after another group of NRM led by Nakku Fiona launched a nationwide drive aimed at looking for votes for Mr Museveni ahead of 2026 elections.