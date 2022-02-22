Soroti bishop castigates corrupt officials at Emorimor burial

Bishop Joseph Eciru Oliach of Soroti Catholic Diocese has castigated corrupt officials, saying they have no sympathy for taxpayers’ resources.

Bishop Eciru made the remarks during the burial of Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol in Abilayep Village, Olio Sub-county, Serere District, at the weekend.

He told mourners that people steal government resources without knowing the repercussions, adding that the Emorimor was not that kind because he knew his sins had a bearing on people.

“Foolish people don’t care about their sin, but good people seek to be forgiven. Among the lessons we ought to emulate from Emorimor was that he was a man of exceptional humility,” Bishop Eciru said.

The bishop also said there are people who used to criticise the Iteso cultural leader in the media but he never retaliated, saying ‘a gentle answer quietens anger but harsh one accelerates it’.

He advised those who are seeking replace the Emorimor to be patient because it is not the time yet, and the office is not for glorification.

“Let his death not break us. Iteso, Iteso Cultural Union, and Ateker people must live on,” Bishop Eciru said.

He challenged the Ateker to push for a unity and stop the begging syndrome, saying the calls from local leaders to have palace built for the cultural institution is not palatable because they (Ateker) can build it.

Vice President Jessica Alupo, who represented President Museveni, called for a consensus in all the election procedures of the next Emorimor.

The President also hailed the late as a great humanitarian advocate, agriculturalist, and educationist, who believed in the progress of Teso Sub-region.